Does technology make our lives easier? Audrey works away at her computer and she encounters a problem. Nothing seems to help: neither a co-worker's advice, nor the user manual, nor the help line. Stuck on hold, Audrey dreams of how simple life must have been before the age of technology. This animated tale, with a real animal soundtrack, makes for a funny and witty dig at how little we've really evolved. A film without words.