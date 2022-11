Not Available

A hardworking Israeli auto garage owner wants his two sons to get a college education, but the one supposedly studying medicine in New York returns home as a hippie freak and with a girl friend. The other student son lives in Tel Aviv and is plagued by his obsessive wife. The father one day mistakes his son's L.S.D for his daily pills and winds up in a hippie camp with his secretary and his son's girlfriend, and then the garage workers go on strike.