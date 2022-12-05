A Crooked Hit

Not Available

Zhao Dachuang, a film worker with a dream of making films, received an invitation from a mysterious investor to be a producer for a film. Zhao is overjoyed and immediately puts together a messy film crew. But after the film starts, the prop warehouse is burgled in the middle of the night and Zhao finds out that the thief is the female lead Xiao Jing. She tells Zhao that the real purpose of the mysterious capitalist is to use the filming as a pretext to transport the three artifacts stolen from the museum, while she infiltrates the set to track down the culprit and recover the artifacts. A simple filming turns into a game of cat and mouse. Zhao Dachuang and Xiao Jing team up to fight with the prop master.