Using an assemblage of illustrated images, Yeonu Ju explores mass gatherings in her tripartite work A Crowd. The first part, Belief, considers crowds gathered at concerts and sporting events. In Crossroads, people teem the city streets. Finally, Dinosaur presents us with the eventuality of humanity en masse: image upon image of waste. The pixelated images go in and out of focus, their unsettling instability echoing the inherent fickleness of crowds themselves.