A Cruel Romance

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mosfilm

Cinematographic adaptation of classical Russian play "Dowry-less" by A. Ostrovsky. Noble but poor widow seeks to arrange marriage for her three daughters. She maintains "open house" or provincial form of salon hoping to attract gentlemen well-off enough to marry for love to a dowry-less.

Cast

Nikita MikhalkovСергей Сергеевич Паратов
Alisa Freyndlikhмама Ларисы
Viktor ProskurinVozhevatov
Georgi BurkovRobinson
Aleksandr PyatkovGavrila
Aleksandr Pankratov-ChyornyyOfitser

