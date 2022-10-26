A Cruel Romance

Cinematographic adaptation of classical Russian play "Dowry-less" by A. Ostrovsky. Noble but poor widow seeks to arrange marriage for her three daughters. She maintains "open house" or provincial form of salon hoping to attract gentlemen well-off enough to marry for love to a dowry-less.
|Nikita Mikhalkov
|Сергей Сергеевич Паратов
|Alisa Freyndlikh
|мама Ларисы
|Viktor Proskurin
|Vozhevatov
|Georgi Burkov
|Robinson
|Aleksandr Pyatkov
|Gavrila
|Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
|Ofitser
