Not Available

A Cup of Tea – A Film

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The pictures in this film are a series of still-life images with occasional interventions of movement. They are of various parts of a domestic interior, tabletop, sofa, mantle-piece, kitchen sink etc. and are ordered as autonomous sequences of shots. As such they constitute a narrative. The soundtrack, a series of domestic sounds and conversations constitutes a separate narrative. Occasionally sound and image coincide in different ways, but for the most part they are juxtaposed. The conversation will concern the relationship of two people living together.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images