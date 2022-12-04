A Cup of Tea – A Film

Not Available

The pictures in this film are a series of still-life images with occasional interventions of movement. They are of various parts of a domestic interior, tabletop, sofa, mantle-piece, kitchen sink etc. and are ordered as autonomous sequences of shots. As such they constitute a narrative. The soundtrack, a series of domestic sounds and conversations constitutes a separate narrative. Occasionally sound and image coincide in different ways, but for the most part they are juxtaposed. The conversation will concern the relationship of two people living together.