A.D. Police File 2: The Ripper

On an abandoned, yet operating, subway section called the Paradise Loop, there have been a series of horrificly brutal prostitute murders. While there is evidence to suggest that a boomer android is involved, a young female cop believes that a human female is the culprit. This gets her assigned to a joint investigation with the AD Police which handles boomer crimes. In a seemingly unrelated matter, this cop is contemplating replacing an irritating eye for a cybernetic implant. It is a personal matter that has a link to her case that she never expected. Written by Kenneth Chisholm