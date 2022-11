Not Available

Dean Martin and Shirley MacLaine star in this sweet 1961 comedy about Tony Ryder (Martin), who takes over the duties of magazine publisher when his uncle dies suddenly, supposedly while spending time with a mistress. Worried that the news will besmirch his magazine's wholesome reputation, Tony hires a detective to find out who the mistress is, but mistakenly identifies the publication's researcher, Katie Robbins (MacLaine), as the secret lover.