1937

A Damsel in Distress

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 18th, 1937

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Lady Alyce Marshmorton must marry soon, and the staff of Tottney Castle have laid bets on who she'll choose, with young Albert wagering on "Mr. X." After Alyce goes to London to meet a beau (bumping into dancer Jerry Halliday, instead), she is restricted to the castle to curb her scandalous behavior. Albert then summons Jerry to Alyce's aid in order to "protect his investment."

Cast

George BurnsGeorge
Gracie AllenGracie
Joan FontaineLady Alyce Marshmorton
Reginald GardinerKeggs
Ray NobleReggie
Constance CollierLady Caroline

