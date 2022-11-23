A Dance for Bethany

Not Available

Investigator reporter Abbey Fisher always thought she wanted the traditional American Dream: a husband and children of her own. When life and fertility stand in her way, Fisher (played by Robyn Lively) leverages her journalism know-how and uncovers the rapidly growing American sex trade preying on children and youth. Fisher and her husband come to know Bethany (Lori Beth (Edgeman) Sikes), a twelve year old victim of pernicious trafficking. As Bethany learns and grows, so do the Fishers as they take the battle against circumstances and government to protect others from Bethany's experiences.