Lizzie, Njideka by her Igbo name, is a young dancer in love with Nicholas but her performance at King Igwe's party on day causes her to fall onto his radar. Enthralled by her dancing, he issues her a marriage proposal which her mother won't allow her refuse. Battling with rape and the consequences of it affects her life. A Dance To Forget is an award winning movie targeted at addressing the rate at which forced marriages ravage women's lives across the world.