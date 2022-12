Not Available

Kizzy Matiakis is 38 years old and at the peak of her profession. She is one of the Royal Danish Ballet’s biggest stars, but like all other ballet dancers, her career ends when she turns 40. With only one season left, Kizzy must find out who she will be when she is no longer the company’s guiding star. She desperately wants to be a mother again, but will her body grant her that wish?