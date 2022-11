Not Available

Popeye takes Olive roller skating in a rink; she's never skated before, so he has to teach her, and she's not exactly a quick learner. After a while, she ends up outside the rink, and still out of control; she skates through a department store and causes major traffic problems. When she gets stuck on a speeding fire truck, Popeye realizes he'll need his spinach, but he's out. Fortunately, an audience member tosses him a can.