A Day at the Beach

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roman Polanski wrote the screenplay for this searing portrayal of the aftermath of alcoholism starring Mark Burns as Bernie, a silver tongued wanderer with a fondness for drink and no clear goal in life. What was supposed to be a day of fun at the seaside turns to dust as he drinks his way through a seaside resort community, trailing his little niece Winnie (Beatie Edney). Once the alcohol starts flowing, all physical and emotional stability begins to crumble - and it isn't pretty.

Cast

