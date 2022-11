Not Available

"When you asked me to do a piece about freedom most of the people around the world are being asked to stay home. Me too. I made this video from a police CCTV camera. I picked RAMA4 road location, the best spot in BKK, and started to record from day to night, to make it like we're sitting in a room with a nice window. In a time like this, freedom may not be defined as a physical state, but a state of mind."