Not Available

She came all the way from Australia to live her big boob dream. Now she's all yours. Angela White and her incredible all-natural G-cups will set your screen and cock on fire in her video debut. Just 18, this new superstar of Voluptuous and Score magazines slams her mams and ravages her hot holes. Complete with multi-angle shots and X-clusive interview footage! This foxy young sexbomb will have you jacking 'til your balls are sawdust!"