While guiding us through her retrospective exhibition “Zaha Hadid Has Arrived”, the renowned architect recalls her career from its beginning, discussing her education, inspiration and technique. The exhibition, located at The MAK in Vienna, features a new sculpture from Hadid entitled “Ice Storm” that serves as the centerpiece of the show and captures her sleek signature. From her famed Bergisel Ski Jump to Rome’s Museum of Contemporary Art, Hadid’s architectural resume shines in its diversity and exploration. A Day with Zaha Hadid reviews Hadid’s work of the last decade and celebrates her perpetually modern and daring designs.