A Monster, Wizard and Wolf Shall Dance In The Maiden's Glory! The final chapter in Simon Wolf's trilogy finds Asia joined by a giant wolf, magical wizard and her cowardly agent as they face an enemy of unimaginable cunning and strength. Deep within his frozen lair they journey, to battle hideous monsters and sensual sirens-a mystical place where eroticism breathes an aroma of sensuality and Elders decide when mortality ends and immortality shall begin