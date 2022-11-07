A Difícil Vida Fácil

Not Available

Young woman needs money to pay her mother's medical treatment. She gets a work in a bar that is, in fact, a cover for a prostitution net. She is drugged and raped while some photographs are taken, to be presently used as blackmail, to force her to work as a hooker. She accepts her fate but starts a serious relationship with a reporter, to whom she doesn't dare tell the truth. She wants to leave that life behind and get married, but the gangsters won't allow it. Until one of the girls decides to tell the reporter about the underground activities going on, and he calls the police.