A Different Corner

Not Available

Three separate lives and three separate stories, set against the ever-changing backdrop of the Las Vegas Valley. Marcus is a grieving husband and father trying to recover from his daughter's death and can only hope to save his failing marriage. Dani is a troubled hairdresser from Arizona, who has come to Las Vegas to start anew. Madison is a 'bible-thumping stripper with a heart of gold'. She believes she is doing the Lord's work in one of the darkest places of Las Vegas, all while caring for her sick grandfather. This is the story of how these lives eventually cross and affect one another.