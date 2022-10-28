A Different Drummer: Celebrating Eccentrics

Not Available

Daniel lives in a Utah cave and has not used money for 15 years. Laura Kay Prophet—aka the Duck Lady—is a street philanthropist and fortune teller in Vancouver who wheels her pet duck around in a buggy and gives out cookies to the homeless. These are just two of a tapestry of eccentrics and oddballs in Oscar-winning director Zaritsky's light-hearted but insightful look at people who have shrugged off conformity to become richer individuals. Inspired by psychologist David Week’s book Eccentrics: A Study of Sanity and Strangeness, Zaritsky’s film suggests that letting our freak flags fly and releasing our inner eccentrics could make us happier, healthier and live longer than those who try to pass as "normal."