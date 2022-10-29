A Different Kind of Boy

Not Available

Alexander is about to embark upon a life of forced independence. Almost 18, he’s just finished school and it’s time for him to move on from the sheltered security of his mother’s home. Diagnosed with autism, he will have to learn even the most menial of tasks: shopping, clipping his nails, tying his own shoes. “No,” says Alexander, when asked if he knows what autism means. “Does my mum also say that I’m autistic? I can’t figure out if I am autistic or not.” Naïvely trying to bond, as if Alexander’s condition could magically disappear, his older brother Sebastian invites him on an exciting adventure: a five-day, boys-only trip to Barcelona, complete with a soccer game, men’s-only magazines, a strip club and endless hours together on the road. But in this touching and often lighthearted portrait, good intentions are overcome by reality and excitement may soon turn to frustration.