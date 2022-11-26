A Different Kind of Gun

Not Available

"The reason why they kill people is because they do not have any education," a Sudanese boy says about the bloody conflict in his fatherland. Shortly before, we see images of a bombed school. In this film, the youngest and most innocent generation of Sudanese explains how it deals with the war that is tearing the country apart. Will the orphaned children avenge their murdered parents, or will they forgive the killers and start working on a new life? At any rate, these children's dreams for the future are anything but violent. One of them wants to learn English to be able to liberate his country, another wants to study to "be something," a third wants to become president to bring total peace, and yet another simply wants to be like her grandmother. Despite all the atrocities they have witnessed, the children mainly want to rebuild things, to put an end to the destruction.