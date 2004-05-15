2004

A Different Loyalty is a 2004 drama film inspired by the story of British traitor Kim Philby's love affair and marriage to Eleanor Brewer in Beirut and his eventual defection to the Soviet Union. The story takes place in the 1960s and stars Sharon Stone and Rupert Everett. In the film, the characters have fictitious names. Though not credited, the story is based on Eleanor Brewer Philby's 1967 book Kim Philby: The Spy I Loved, published in 1967. The screenplay was written by Jim Piddock. It was a Canada/UK/US co-production. A Different Loyalty was not released theatrically in the United States.