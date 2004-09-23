2004

A Dirty Shame

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

September 23rd, 2004

Studio

Fine Line Features

Sylvia Stickles runs a convenience store with her husband and mother-in-law. One day, Sylvia is hit on the head and transforms from an uptight prude to a sex-crazed lunatic. As she goes on a rampage through town, Sylvia attracts the attention of Ray Ray, a sexual healer and tow truck driver in search of the world's greatest orgasm. Their sexual revolution, however, causes a class war in their tiny Baltimore community.

Cast

Tracey UllmanSylvia Stickles
Johnny KnoxvilleRay Ray Perkins
Selma BlairCaprice Stickles
Chris IsaakVaughn Stickles
Suzanne ShepherdBig Ethel
Mink StoleMarge the Neuter

Images