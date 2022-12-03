Not Available

In 2007, five-piece rock and roll band I Like Trains were the toast of the music industry. They were signed to a major label and playing sold out tours around the world. A Divorce Before Marriage picks up the story five years later where, due to the decline of the music industry and a change in their fortune, the band are now in a very different position. Suddenly I Like Trains find themselves lost in a very different musical landscape as jobs, family and life start to take over, forcing them to question their childhood dreams and ambitions. Told over a period of 4 years, this is a coming of age story about a band stuck in the middle.