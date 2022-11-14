A Dobugawa Dream

Not Available

Since the suicide of his classmate a few years before, a young man named Tatsumi stays shut inside his parent’s house, refusing to leave his room and stuck in a limbo of confusion and grief. One day, something breaks inside him and he starts to run. He runs non-stop, as if something has awoken inside of him. His then finds himself wandering around the streets, searching for where to go. While searching, he comes across a strange funeral service, full of vagrants and drunkards. There he meets a vagrant named Tsuchiro and the two form a close bond.