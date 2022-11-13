A Dog and His Man

Not Available

In a region where villagers face large-scale displacement due to coal mining, Shoukie and his dog Kheru spend what might probably be their last night in the village. While the rest of the village was abandoned two years ago, Shoukie remained adamantly, living like a ghost, with his dog and a dogged determination that homes are not for sale. With a final eviction notice from the mining company looming over their heads, Shoukie spends this final night contemplating Kheru’s death, hunger, and nostalgia.