A dog named Pain

Accomplished singer/songwriter and artist turned filmmaker Luis Eduardo Aute combined more than 4,000 of his own drawings with state-of-the-art digital animation techniques for his unique animated movie, A Dog Called Pain. Aute explores the relationships between several eccentric artists and their models in seven black-and-white animated portraits. Aute focuses predominantly, though not exclusively, on great Spanish artists, as he examines the work of Francisco de Goya, Diego Velazquez, Marcel Duchamp, Pablo Picasso, Groucho Marx, and even Woody Allen make brief "cameo" appearances. The film was named for Frieda Kahlo's own pooch, and dogs figure prominently in the episodes. Through his silent (other than the musical score), somewhat static imagery, Aute focuses not on straightforward storytelling, but on capturing some inner truth about the artists, their relationships with their models, and their historical and cultural environments.