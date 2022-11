Not Available

When beautiful Japanese actress Ryoko Shimura (Naomi Kawashima) travels to Los Angeles to visit a friend, she finds herself caught in a bizarre love triangle. Believing she's the reincarnation of his murdered lover, a disturbed man (Josh Brauer) kidnaps Ryoko. Meanwhile, the cop (Billy Drago) assigned to the case also had ties to the dead woman. Joe Ho, Alan Charof and Jennifer Fujii co-star in this offbeat psychosexual thriller.