A Dozen Ways to Die!!

Jake and his family are on an idyllic camping trip within the deep woods in their mobile home. Their attempts to become "one with nature" are startlingly interrupted when confronted with the most unlikely biker gang in the history of film: a cowboy, a Che-revolutionary, a mexican bandit, a pseudo-ninja, a hippie stoner and a neo-nazi! It all boils down to an exciting finale where a brutal chain saw fight becomes central in Jake's terrifying fight for his own survival and his family's safety. Prepare for a rough ride!