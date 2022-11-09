Not Available

What is a drag king? What is the Drag King Conference? Simply speaking, a drag king is a woman who dresses in a male persona for theatrical purposes. A Drag King Extravaganza, however, reveals that being a drag king is not so simple. During the last ten years this performance art has exploded into a complex and fascinating movement which centralizes around an annual drag king conference called the International Drag King Community Extravaganza (IDKE). Within this conference, gender, sexuality, race and ability are explored through in-depth discussions and provocative performances. This documentary provides a reflexive look at "what is a drag king" and a personal journey inside their conference. Interviewees include Christopher Noe, Kentucky Fried Woman, Mel Corn, Deb 'Dirk' Pearce, Flare, Julie 'Jake' Applegate, Toe B, Sile Luster / Lustivious Dela Virgion, Erin Tarr, Big Papa, Ken Vegas, Dante DiFranco and many more.