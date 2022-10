Not Available

Jung-Hoon (Yoon Kye-Sang) meetsSi-Hoo (Han Ye-Ri) at his ex-girlfriend’s wedding. Both Jung-Hoon and Si-Hoo were dumped in relationships. After they drink together, they end sleeping together. To get over their exes, Jung-Hoon and Si-Hoo decide to meet 9 more times. After that, they promise to never see other again.