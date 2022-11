Not Available

This short impression was made from the film footage which had not been used in the film ‘Hommage à Beksiński’ screened at the Film Festival in Cannes in 1986 and is a product of one artist’s fascination with another artist, outstanding painter Zdzisław Beksiński. It is an attempt to add extra meaning to well-known works by Beksiński using the means of expressions applied in the film. The challenge for the viewer is to discover references.