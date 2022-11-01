Not Available

From the beginning of time, a man walks in front of his flock to the rhythm of the seasons. The nomadic shepherd belongs to our collective imagination. Joan "Pipa" is one of the last representatives of an ancient tradition. We accompany him on his last nomadic trip to the Catalan Pyrenees. Day after day he we share his intimacy, we discover the past and present of a man who loves his job and breathes the joy of living freely in nature. But the abandonment of land, industrialization and rampant growth, urbanistic fever, the multiplication of new infrastructure and now climate change end the dream and lead to an uncertain future. Is the disappearance of transhumance a sign of progress, or the death of our civilization?.