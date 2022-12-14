A Dream Comes True

Not Available

Sang-hyeon (Cha In-Pyo) is a third-rate comedian who works in a shady nightclub. One day, a man comes into the club with his son and a briefcase. The man looks for the owner but he's not around. Later that evening Sang-hyeon witnesses a car accident involving the man that came into the nightclub. The man is dying and he asks Sang-hyeon to take his son and briefcase to his wife. Sang-hyeon goes to the deceased man's family with the son and briefcase. The family asks Sang-hyeon to take the son Jae-yeong to his mother in Donghae, South Korea. Sang-hyeon is a gambling addict and because of this is in heavy debt. The family offers to pay Sang-hyeon a large amount of money if he would take the son. Sang-hyeon already dreams of stopping at a casino in nearby Jeongseon after delivering the boy.