1968

Drama - A powerful and touching drama set in Chicago's vibrant Greek- American community, A Dream of Kings benefits from the regal talent of Anthony Quinn in a role he was born to play: Matsoukos, a proud, earthy optimist, very much like his unforgettable stage and screen Zorba. Determined to take his ailing son with him to Greece, Matsukos would move all creation to secure the travel money, even risk the hard-earned respect and love he's won as a community counselor. - Anthony Quinn, Irene Papas, Inger Stevens