Not Available

Zhao’s veteran dorm roommate, Feng, passed away. The borough magistrate is taking the ashes back to Feng’s hometown, but Zhao insists on keeping Feng’s ashes for one more day. Zhao drinks on with Feng and reminisces of their past romance with Ah-Feng the prostitute. Zhao decides to take Feng to bid Ah-Feng farewell; thus begins a journey in search for the last consolation of life.