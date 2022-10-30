A Dress Rehearsal for an Execution

Not Available

From catastrophic flood in Haiti to a starving Sudanese child being stalked by a vulture, there are many moments of man's life captured in Pulitzer winning news photography since 1917 when the institute is established in New york. There is however one single photo in the entire history of Pulitzer prizes whose photographer remained anonymous for almost three decades. Jahangir Razmi the photographer of a scene of execution of political prisoners in Iran, fearing his life, hides his identity for twenty seven years while his photo possesses the dramatic life of its own around the globe. An artist living in Canada intends to remake the photo of Razmi after three decades of its birth through an international cast.