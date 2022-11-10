A Drop in the Reign of Terror

Not Available

“A … film about terrorism, injustice, lies, corruption and love. …The widow Matara Harmine and her three children live in fear of terrorist activities by both the rebels and the internal security service. Matara suspects that the rich and corrupt businessman Akmon knows more about the disappearance and death of her husband. Akmon has supplied weapons to the rebels, to ensure he can continue his illegal activities without too many problems. Contrasting with this relationship filled with mistrust, are Matara's daughter Panduka and Akmon's son Manjula: they are in love with each other. The relationships between the two families become increasingly complicated. … The many characters and vicissitudes - occasionally reminiscent of a soap series are characteristic of Sri-Lankan cinema.” - IFFR