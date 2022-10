Not Available

A Drop of Water is an emotional portrait of modern day Cambodia. Besides still feeling the effects of Pol Pot's genocide, Cambodia is stifled by starvation, demands by corrupt government officials for constant bribes and a booming population of orphans. The film chronicles the efforts of 3 Christian organizations (Water of Life Asia, Harmony Outreach and World Orphans) that are helping to train a new generation of Godly leaders to rescue a broken society.