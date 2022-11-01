A Drummer's Dream

Not Available

A rare and unique assembly of some of the greatest drummers in the world. Explosive talent, passion, humour and irresistible personality come together in a magical setting when seven diverse drummers create a profound and unforgettable experience. You've never seen drummers like this before! Featuring Nasyr Abdul Al-Khabyyr, Dennis Chambers, Kenwood Dennard, Horacio "El-Negro" Hernadez, Giovanni Hidalgo, Mike Mangini and Raul Rekow, the film engages us with the rich music styles and influences that are as dynamic as the performers themselves. We are lifted to another dimension as we connect to the powerful forces of nature embodied in the music of these master musicians. The creative and spiritual freedom of expression these artists display is overwhelming - from Latin rhythms to the wildly original compositions of Kenwood Dennard. Rock, jazz, Latin fusion, soul - these master drummers have backed up the likes of Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, Carlos Santana and now - each other.