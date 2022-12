Not Available

Transposition of Arrigo Barnabé's song "Clara Crocodilo" to film, with cartoon visuals. Clara Crocodilo is considered to be the public enemy #1, and he's waiting his execution at a state penitentiary. Meanwhile, the Radio Interferência eloquently narrates his story. Some strange characters come forth and even some voodoo rituals are performed to help the anti-hero. He manages to escape and disappears in the dark alleys of the city.