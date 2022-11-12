A Expedição dos Dragões Condenados

Not Available

The new police chief (Bruce Li) arrives in a small provincial town. He's been charged with bringing a dangerous gang to justice. But within seconds, the chief provokes a showdown with his lazy deputies. Realizing that they are not up to the job, he enlists the help of some of his prisoners, offering pardons to those who survive the encounter with the gang. These include a widower (Wang Yung Sheng), imprisoned for killing the men who murdered his wife, a knife-throwing expert (Lung Fei) also doing time for the murder of a corrupt magistrate, a pickpocket, and a young orphan girl out to avenge her parents' death. The chief reveals his coldblooded dedication to the mission when he hangs one prisoner for trying to escape. The group - both prisoners and police - ultimately bond together and track down the gang's headquarters to find the leader (Chen Hsing). After a long and bloody melee, everyone lies dead except the chief.