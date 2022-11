Not Available

It is the year 2124, and the crew of a medical transport ship are carrying dangerous cargo to its destination. The contents, though mostly unknown, are rumored to be viral in nature, and must not be let out under any circumstances. But when a leak occurs, the ship, as well as the crew, is at risk of being destroyed. With only two robotic space suits and limited ammo, can they escape in time, or are their fates sealed?