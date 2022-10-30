A Fallible Girl

Not Available

Lifei, decides to set up a mushroom farm in the desert between Dubai and Abu Dhabi with her best friend. It's been hard earned cash for these 2 Chinese girls in working in Dubai, now they are ready to go clean, become business women. Life quickly gets tough for the girls, and whereas her best friend is quick to return to her former life, Lifei is resolute. She has to manage a team of workers from Bangladesh, find investors and keep growing and delivering mushrooms throughout Dubai. Just as she gets a grip on the matter, and gains some control over her life, personal tragedy pushes her to return to China. The only problem is she is unable to leave until she pays back the mounting debt she has got herself into.