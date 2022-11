Not Available

With the day of a company project launch ceremony pressing on, Man O frets all over. He is not at all happy to see Son Ok, a girl painter, who always sings while working. He says she is quite unsettled. He is strongly against the idea of his nephew mixing with her. But later he sings on stage with his family in the National Singing Contest for Working People. The film shows in humor that a cultural and emotional life increases production.