1995

A Family Divided

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 1995

Studio

Citadel Pictures

College swimmer Chad Billingsley is his middle class family's pride and joy. After a moody phase of scared denial, he owns up to father, attorney Roger, that Rosalie Frank, the provocatively dressed waitress who attended his frat's last party and is missing since, had sex with five of them. Roger does his utmost to prevent the potential statutory rape case ruining his son's future, but confides in his moralistic wife, refuge house worker Karen, who instead of supporting the boys haunts them like Rosalie's mother Inez, with multiple tragic results.

Cast

Faye DunawayKaren billingsley
Stephen CollinsRoger billingsley
Cameron BancroftChad billingsley
Judson MillsCarter
Diane D'AquilaInez Frank
Aidan PendletonMelissa Billingsley

View Full Cast >

Images