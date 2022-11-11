A Family for the Holidays

Not Available

It's Christmas and Miranda (Krakow) leaves Seattle with a suitcase full of presents to join her long- lost family in Carlton Heath, where she will experience the joyful traditions she missed as a child. Last Christmas, Miranda fell in love with Ian (Matter), a local man who helped her as she searched for her father, James Whitcomb, a famous theatre actor she believed had a connection to the town. At his widow Margaret’s (Malick) request, Miranda agrees to keep it a secret to protect the family from scandal.