Brown and Smith are friends, but their wives have never met. Brown flirts with Mrs. Smith, and in revenge, Mrs. Brown flirts with Mr. Smith. Many amusing scenes are shown, coming to a climax when both couples go to a summer garden. The two men meet and tell each other what fine girls each are out with. Finally the four are brought together and the wives soothe the angry husbands and convince them that it does not pay to flirt.